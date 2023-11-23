Gov. Moore, Lt. Gov. Miller Serve Thanksgiving Meals To Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Residents

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Yesterday, Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller visited the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St. Mary’s County to serve Thanksgiving meals to residents. Congressman Steny Hoyer, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Anthony Woods, and Major​​ General Janeen L. Birckhead, Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard, joined the governor and lieutenant governor for the visit.

“On this Thanksgiving eve, I could not be more grateful for the staff at Charlotte Hall for their caring commitment,” said Gov. Moore. “To the residents who valiantly served our nation, I could not be more thankful for your service. I wish everyone a very safe, healthy, and happy holiday season.”

“In this season of Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the enormous debt of gratitude we owe to our veteran communities,” said Lt. Gov. Miller. “Our administration is dedicated to upholding our commitment to veterans, including to the residents at Charlotte Hall. It was an honor to show our thanks today to those who have served our nation.”

Under the leadership of Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Anthony Woods, Charlotte Hall is undergoing a transformation following a history of poor survey findings and documented instances of abuse and neglect. The facility’s committed staff are continually working to develop and deliver safe, dignified, and compassionate care in a nurturing and engaging home environment for Maryland’s veterans. To support that effort, Governor Moore in March announced $17.2 million in capital grants committed to transforming care at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

“These are hard problems, but we must not lose sight of our mission. Governor Moore was elected on a creed to leave no one behind, which is a solemn pledge, a promise to take care of the men and women who bravely risked all,” said Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Anthony Woods. “Our work to fulfill that oath is now underway. Our veterans deserve nothing less.”