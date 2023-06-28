ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore today ordered the United States Flag and Maryland Flag to be lowered in memory of Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach, who died in the line of duty on Tuesday, June 27 in St. Mary’s County. The flags will be lowered until sunset on the day of interment.

“My prayers are with the Trossbach family and the Naval District Washington Fire Department. Firefighter Trossbach’s legacy will remain in our hearts,” said Gov. Moore. “Today and everyday, we honor Firefighter Trossbach and his service to Maryland.”

Trossbach was a firefighter with the Naval District Washington Fire Department at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.