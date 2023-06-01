Gov. Moore Proclaims LGBTQIA+ Pride Month In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Wes Moore today proclaimed June 2023 as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in Maryland. The proclamation—which was last issued in 2013—celebrates the contributions, resilience, courage, and joy of LGBTQIA+ Marylanders, and recognizes the progress made towards full equality and equity for our LGBTQIA+ community.

“In Maryland, we lead with love and inclusion. I want everyone in our LGBTQIA+ community to know that they deserve to be seen for who they are, and our administration will stand with them in the fight for equality and equity,” said Gov. Moore. “We need to elevate the stories, embrace the courage, and celebrate the humanity of our LGBTQIA+ community – and as long as I am governor, we will take the steps forward to protect and celebrate all Marylanders.”

More than 500,000 residents in Maryland identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, agender, asexual, aromantic, and additional gender and sexual identities, each of whom make meaningful contributions to our communities, economy, culture, arts, and our history.

“This month is a celebration of the beauty and uniqueness of the queer community, but it’s also a time to reaffirm our commitment to uplifting LGBTQIA+ Marylanders and continuing to fight against hatred, discrimination, and bigotry,” said Lt. Gov. Miller. “LGBTQIA+ Marylanders deserve to be who they are, to live their pride — without fear or having to hide. This administration will always stand alongside and protect the rights of all Marylanders.”

This year, the Maryland Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus was established within the General Assembly. On March 31, Governor Moore became the first governor in the state’s history to proclaim Transgender Day of Visibility in Maryland. And last month, the governor was proud to sign the Trans Health Equity Act into law, which requires Maryland Medicaid to provide additional coverage for gender-affirming care beginning January 1, 2024.