Gov. Moore Visits PG County Housing Redevelopment Project

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Wes Moore Tuesday visited Hospital Hill, a redevelopment project in Cheverly, and toured the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development headquarters in Lanham. Joined by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day, the governor thanked developers and state employees for their work to support the Moore-Miller Administration’s commitment to making Maryland more affordable by working in partnership to address the state’s housing crisis.

“I want to thank Secretary Jake Day and the employees at the Department of Housing and Community Development for their dedication to making Maryland more affordable and developing deep connections and delivering on investments within our communities to help them thrive and our economy grow,” said Gov. Moore. “To build a stronger economy and give more Maryland families a fair shot at success, we must address the housing crisis head-on and build a stable housing market that drives long-term economic growth. Our housing legislative package goes to the heart of this issue, and we will work in partnership with the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Maryland General Assembly to pass this legislation.”

On the visit, Governor Moore announced $7.5 million in State Revitalization Program (SRP) funding to Hospital Hill in the Moore-Miller administration’s FY25 proposed budget. The new funding will support ongoing preservation, design, and pre-development efforts to transform the site into a modern, mixed-use community asset to functionally serve as a downtown district for Cheverly.

When completed, the Hospital Hill redevelopment project will span 26 acres and more than 1,000 housing units, including 40,000 square feet of retail and entertainment options, a public square and space for a grocery store, a dog park, and a new hotel. The project was awarded a total of $5 million in FY23 and FY24 funding through two of DHCD’s State Revitalization Programs to continue design and pre-development efforts.

The governor’s 2024 legislative agenda includes a housing package to address housing cost, housing shortages and housing instability, including mechanisms for local investment through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The governor’s proposed capital budget also reflects an increase of $115 million in FY 2025 for priority housing and community development investments. By increasing funding for housing, reducing barriers to new construction, and protecting Maryland’s most vulnerable renters, the total package addresses the issues driving unaffordable housing costs and housing instability.

The three bills included in the Moore-Miller administration’s legislative housing package include: The Housing Expansion and Affordability Act of 2024, which seeks to establish regulatory incentives to vital development to address the housing supply and affordability crisis in a manner that is sensitive to local zoning.

The Housing and Community Development Financing Act of 2024, which unlocks new tools to strengthen Maryland communities and address the ongoing housing crisis.

The Renters Rights and Housing Stabilization Act of 2024, which enhances protections for renters, strengthens the enforcement of existing laws, and reduces the impact of evictions on Maryland families.

“The Governor’s housing package and proposed capital budget will have a direct impact on the lives of Marylanders and the economic future of our state. This is a critical step forward in our mission to ensure all Marylanders have access to affordable housing options,” said Secretary Jake Day. “Our response to the housing crisis must be comprehensive and leverage better outcomes than past efforts to build housing or build communities. Now is the moment to work together, to turn up every dial and ensure no Marylander is left behind.”