Gov. Wes Moore Announces $13.5 Million In Maryland Waterway Improvement Funds

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore yesterday announced that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Funds. The funds will support new and improved public boating access facilities, dredging of navigable public waterways, emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders, and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“Investing in infrastructure is integral to achieving the full potential of Maryland’s resources,” said Gov. Moore. “This partnership between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and our local jurisdictions is critical to improving, maintaining, and promoting use of our public waterways.”

The Waterway Improvement Fund is primarily derived from the one-time 5% excise tax when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax. It has been used to construct and maintain more than 400 public boating facilities and more than 250 public navigational channels across the state as well as the acquisition of vessels.

“Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund is an outstanding example of a user-pay, user-benefit program,” said Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Paid largely by Maryland’s boating public, supporting local efforts are critical to this partnership.”

Applications are reviewed and projects are selected based on local government and state needs and priorities, which are evaluated to determine the benefit to the general motor boating public.

Starting after July 15, the Department of Natural Resources will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.

Local projects funded in FY24 include:

Allegany County: $300,000

Rocky Gap State Park

Boat ramp and bulkhead replacement

Anne Arundel County: $1,484,000

City of Annapolis, Fourth Street

Public boating access, improvement and engineering

Lake Placid

Dredging

City of Annapolis, Hawkins Cove

Engineering for dredging

City of Annapolis, Shipwright Street End

Public boating access, improvement and engineering

Little Magothy River

Dredging

Church Creek

Dredging

Duvall/Kitty Creek

Dredging

Baltimore County: $365,000

Pleasure Island, Sparrows Point

Dredging and beneficial use

Bowleys Quarters Community Volunteer Fire Department

Fire/rescue boat replacement

Shallow Creek, Sparrows Point

Dredging

Calvert County: $229,063

St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department

Dive and rescue rigid hull vessel

Hallowing Point State Park

Boat ramp dredging and beneficial use

Caroline County: $500,000

Choptank Marina, Preston

Basin dredging

Cecil County: $394,360

Beck’s Landing, Chesapeake City

Re-decking promenade

Water Street Boat Ramp and Fire Pier, Charlestown

Dredging

Dorchester County: $430,000

City of Cambridge Municipal Marina

Wave screen

Tylers Cove, Church Creek

Renovation

Frederick County: $100,000

Pinecliff Park Boat Ramp, Frederick

Boat ramp rehabilitation

Kent County: $796,800

Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company

Rescue vessel

Chestertown Marina

Dredging

Betterton Public Landing

Preliminary engineering

Prince George’s County: $250,000

Jackson’s Landing, Upper Marlboro

Boating access facility Improvement

Queen Anne’s County: $387,000

United Communities Volunteer Fire Department, Stevensville

Fire Boat Motor Replacement

Thompson Creek Landing, Stevensville

Bulkhead Replacement

Little Creek Landing, Chester

Drainage and parking lot improvements

Somerset County: $212,000

City of Crisfield Depot

Replacement of piers and walkways

Somerset County (countywide)

Marina facility safety improvements

Tylerton Harbor, Smith Island

Breakwater

St. Mary’s County: $1,250,000

St. Inigoes Landing

Public boating access improvement

Point Lookout State Park

Marina renovations and improvements

Talbot County: $160,000

Windy Hill Landing, Bruceville

Landing Reconstruction

Easton Point Park

Engineering for Dredging

Washington County: $200,000

Town of Williamsport Boat Ramp

Construction

Wicomico County: $480,603

City of Salisbury Fire Department

New outboard boat motor

Cedar Hill Marina, Bivalve

Bulkhead restoration

Pirates Wharf Park, Quantico

Boating Facility Construction

Worcester County: $2,029,177

Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company

Rescue boat safety equipment

Pocomoke City Boat Ramp

Boating access improvements, engineering services

Public Landing, Wharf Road, Snow Hill

Retaining wall and rip rap construction

George Island Landing Road, Stockton

Boat Landing Engineering Services

Pocomoke River State Park Shad Landing Marina and Boat Ramp

Marina and boat ramp replacement

Pocomoke River State Park Milburn Landing Boat Ramp

Ramp replacement

Statewide: $3,931,997

Maryland Pumpout Grant Program

Maryland Natural Resources Police

Patrol vessel and outboard motor replacement

Statewide Emergency Maintenance and Dredging

State Match for Federal Boating Access and Boating Infrastructure Grants

Additional funds reserved for state projects and priorities as determined by the Department of Natural Resources.