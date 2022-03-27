ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan today joined federal, state, and local elected officials for the Maryland Day Weekend celebration in Historic St. Mary’s City, which was the site of Maryland’s first capital. During the event, the governor was presented with the Cross Bottony award—the museum’s highest honor—for his many years of support for Historic St. Mary’s City.

“The recognition of Maryland Day began in 1903 as a simple observance by school systems, but over the many years it has grown into something much bigger—a wonderful celebration of our state’s history, our culture, achievements, and traditions,” said Governor Hogan. “My hope is that more Marylanders and visitors from across the country and around the world will come visit here to learn about and to experience all that St. Mary’s City has to offer, especially in the years ahead as we prepare to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Maryland’s founding.”

On March 25, 1634, the Ark and the Dove, carrying 150 European settlers, landed on St. Clements Island. In 1916, the General Assembly passed legislation officially making Maryland Day a state holiday.

In September, Governor Hogan announced the appointment of six members to the Historic St. Mary’s City Fort to 400 Commission, which is responsible for planning and conducting observances in 2034 commemorating the 400th anniversary of Maryland’s founding. The governor previously enacted House Bill 1364, establishing the commission.

Last spring, Governor Hogan visited Historic St. Mary’s City to see recently discovered artifacts at the site of the St. Mary’s Fort, built by the first wave of 150 European settlers to land in Maryland in 1634. The discovery of the original St. Mary’s Fort, announced in late March, was the culmination of a search that dated back nearly 90 years.