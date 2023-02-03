Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste Of Maryland Agriculture Celebration

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.

“For generations, Maryland’s farmers have stewarded the conservation of land and advocated tirelessly for their way of life and industry—all while putting food on our tables,” said Governor Moore. “Together we will build back our farming and agricultural industry to instill lasting strength for generations to come.”

This year’s event brought together agricultural leaders and law and policy makers to promote skills training and education, Chesapeake Bay restoration, climate resilience and environmental justice, and support for the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation, which preserves sufficient agricultural land to maintain a viable local base of food and fiber production for present and future citizens of Maryland.

The evening’s program featured Maryland agricultural products and the presentation of Maryland Agriculture Council Educational Grants, in addition to the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame induction ceremony— which honored the Fritz family’s high standards of achievement and commitment to both the agricultural industry and their community.

“Maryland’s farming and agricultural industries employ more than 350,000 Marylanders, contribute more than 8 billion dollars every year to our economy, and produce food, fiber and fuel that is essential to us all,” said Acting Secretary Atticks. “We look forward to working in partnership to see Maryland’s agricultural and farming industries grow.”

The Fritz family is the 55th inductee in the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. More information on each hall of fame family is available on the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website.