I wanted to give my heartfelt gratitude to every person who joined us for our 22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival. This year I welcomed thousands of wonderful people who traveled from near and far to attend our 3-day celebration.

From Canada to California and all the many places in between, we loved hearing how so many people enjoyed themselves during all three days of our festival.

This year’s 22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival featured more musical artists, unique experiences and happenings than ever before:

Friday July 8th featured four new additions this year to include: two additional Jazz Cruises leaving the Leonardtown Wharf, an Opening Reception at the Inn at Leonardtown and an All White Attire Summer Soirée at The Rex!

All the new additions were a hit and well received by the festival attendees. The free concert by the Eric Byrd Trio was very well attended with hundreds gathered in Leonardtown Square.

The newly added All White Attire Summer Soirée ended the opening night beautifully! See our website for all the details of Friday: https://potomacjazzandseafoodfestival.com/friday

Our Main Concert on Saturday July 9th at St. Clement’s Island Museum was cancelled due to extreme flooding and our team quickly pivoted due to an Act of God beyond our control. Instead, we were able to create our version of an NPR Tiny Desk experience in the small ballroom of the Inn at Leonardtown Hotel. Allowing for Kim Waters, Brian Simpson and Latrice Carr, who were to perform during our Main Concert to meet and greet the attendees.

The artists and the attendees enjoyed this new experience. Just shy of 2 hours, they sat and engaged each other with questions, laughed, took pictures and had the most fun together. The feedback was very positive. Although attendees were disappointed that they could not hear the performances, many gave their gratitude and stated they would have never had that level of access to three International artists or an opportunity to get to know them personally in a large festival environment. This meet and greet added to the unique experiences of our 3-day festivities, which separate us from other festivals.

Also, on Saturday July 9th we added the free Jazz Ambassador After Party at the Brudergarten Beer Garden at Shepherd’s Old Field Market. The Afterparty was amazing, ending Saturday on an extremely High Note!

See our website for all the details of Saturday: https://potomacjazzandseafoodfestival.com/saturday

Sunday July 10th featured an increase of Jazz Brunches and Lunches with live music for attendees to enjoy. We continued again this year with a free concert at Port of Leonardtown Winery and 2 sold out Jazz Cruises leaving the Leonardtown Wharf. See our website for all the details of Sunday: https://potomacjazzandseafoodfestival.com/sunday

A special thank you to all the wonderful souls who participated to make our 22nd Annual Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival a success. We are so grateful to the artists, bands, DJ’s, hotels, transportation, decorators, photographers, caters, restaurants, organizers, sponsors, businesses, vendors, venues, nonprofits, volunteers, donors, media, press, marketing and St. Mary’s County staff who collaborated with many months of planning.

As the Jazz Ambassador – most importantly, I am grateful for the thousands of attendees who make our festival so special. I am looking forward to greeting their wonderful faces again next year on the 2nd weekend of July 2023 and welcoming them to our wonderful St. Mary’s County, Maryland!

Have a Jazzy Day

Wynne Briscoe, Official Jazz Ambassador Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival

potomacjazzandseafoodfestival.com/ambassador

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival is a 3-day festival presented by the non-profit organization: Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. This event is the signature fundraiser for our organization. The mission of The Friends of The St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums is to raise funds in order to support historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks.