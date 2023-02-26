Greenbelt Police Officer Charged With Breaking Prostitution Laws In Prince George’s County

GREENBELT, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department recently alerted the Greenbelt Police Department that Officer Albert Murray had been given a criminal summons for breaking Maryland prostitution regulations. The incident took place on February 16, 2023.

Officer Murray has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been revoked, in accordance with department procedures, awaiting the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

“The Greenbelt Police Department is committed to transparency at all levels and will continue to cooperate with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s investigation,” said Chief Richard

Also, the Greenbelt Police Department has launched an internal affairs inquiry into the incident.

Bowers, “These actions are not reflective of the men and women of the Greenbelt Police Department and do not reflect our standards.”

Officer Murray was hired by the Greenbelt Police Department on January 6, 2020. The department has not released any further details on the case, but it is expected that the investigation will continue until it reaches a conclusion.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com