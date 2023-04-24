Hallowing Point Park Traffic Safety Improvements to Begin This Summer

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens that it will begin work this summer on traffic safety improvements to roadway intersections near Hallowing Point Park. The planned improvements are designed to allow safer and quicker access to Hallowing Point Park by addressing traffic safety issues and improving traffic flow.

Public Works completed the first phase of the improvement project in 2020 by constructing a second entrance at the back of Hallowing Point Park to alleviate traffic issues at the main park entrance on MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road). Additional project phases include further modifications to the main park entrance and the intersections of Skipjack Road and MD 231, and Jibsail Drive and MD 231.

Work is expected to begin as early as mid-June and will require the temporary closure of each intersection for several weeks while work is underway; the public will be notified of specific closure dates and detour routes prior to each phase via news release and social media. All work is weather permitting.

Visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/TrafficImprovement for project information and updates.