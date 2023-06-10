Hallowing Point Park Traffic Safety Improvements To Begin

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens that work will commence on traffic safety improvements to the roadway intersections near the Calvert County Industrial Park in Prince Frederick at the Skipjack Road and MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) intersection on Tuesday, June 13, and to the intersection at Jibsail Drive and MD 231 on Wednesday, June 14. Construction is expected to last seven days from the start of each closure. All work is weather permitting.

The planned improvements are designed to allow safer and quicker access to Hallowing Point Park by addressing traffic safety issues and improving traffic flow. Public Works completed the first phase of the improvement project in 2020 by constructing a second entrance at the back of Hallowing Point Park to alleviate traffic issues at the main park entrance on MD 231.

Work at the Skipjack Road and MD 231 intersection will require the temporary closure of one lane outbound at Skipjack Road. For this phase of the project, there will be a modified traffic plan instead of a detour. Work at the intersection of Jibsail Drive and MD 231 will require a temporary closure with a detour route using Ketch Road to Skipjack Road to access MD 231 Eastbound. The park entrance on MD 231 will remain open and function as normal.

Project information and updates are available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TrafficImprovement.

After the completion and re-opening of the intersection of Skipjack Road and MD 231 and to the intersection of Jibsail Drive and MD 231, an additional project phase will include further improvements to the main park entrance. The public will be notified of specific closure dates and detour routes prior to construction via news release and social media.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.