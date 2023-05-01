Harbor Freight Tools Coming To Laurel Glen Shopping Center

File photo

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Shasho Consulting, P.A. Commercial Real Estate announced on April 28, 2023, that Harbor Freight Tools is set to open a store in the Laurel Glen Shopping Center. The store will occupy a portion of the former Weis space located at 45315 Alton Lane.

The exact opening date of the new store has not been announced yet.

Harbor Freight Tools offers a wide range of tools and equipment at affordable prices for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

