LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On August 17, at approximately 12:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident with one reportedly unconscious on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of Hollywood Road.

Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on collision in the roadway.

Upon arrival crews found one subject unconscious, EMS performed CPR on the patient while transporting to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. A total of three patients were in need of medical attention.

A second ambulance transported another patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The third patient signed a care refusal on the scene.

Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) was requested to the scene to help with fluid clean up.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the collision. Expect traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com