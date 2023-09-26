Health Experts Warn Against New TikTok Trend

Image by Freepik

TikTok influencers are claiming that rubbing castor oil over eyelids, eyelashes, and under the eye can help treat several eye issues, including dryness, poor vision, and cataracts.

While Castor oil, a type of vegetable oil, is, in fact, a common ingredient in some over-the-counter eye drops, doctors are issuing a warning.

One woman used it for two weeks and said she doesn’t need to wear reading glasses as often. Another lady said it prevented her eye infection from getting worse.

Castor oil recently became a topic on one Calvert County Mom’s Facebook page as well. One woman shared a picture of the box she purchased and asked for tips on using it. She received all kinds of advice, encouraging her to place the oil in her belly button to help with digestion. Others say it helps clear up scars and can even help with knee pain.

According to WebMD and several other medical websites, health experts stand by castor oil for things like dry skin and hair and digestive issues, but nothing mentions using it for your eyes.

The American Academy of Opthalmology says if you have concerns about your eyes, see an optician. In the meantime, doctors urge everyone to eat a healthy, balanced diet, remove makeup before bed, wear sunglasses outdoors, and get regular eye exams to maintain eye health.