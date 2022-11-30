Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Releases 2022 Food Security Report

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is pleased to announce the release of the 2022 Food Security Report for St. Mary’s County, now available to view online at healthystmarys.com/foodsecurity.

Food security is defined by the United States Department of Agriculture as access by all people at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life.

Food insecurity is associated with numerous adverse social and health outcomes.

Key drivers of food insecurity include unemployment, poverty, and income shocks, which can prevent adequate access to food.

The Food Security Report uses local data and community and stakeholder input to provide valuable information about food security in St. Mary’s County. The report also includes insight into long-term health solutions and presents strategies to address food security locally.

“Many of our community partners, including food pantries, farmers, and local businesses have worked tirelessly to improve reliable access to safe and nutritious food for our residents,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer and HSMP Co-Chair. “The information and suggested strategies in this report will help our community support this effort so that all St. Mary’s children and adults will have food security.”