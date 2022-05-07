LUSBY, Md. — The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room, 175 Main Street, Prince Frederick, Maryland.

The Public Hearing time, date, and location may be revised by announcement of an emergency, such as inclement weather, without further publication and may be confirmed on the County website, or calling any number listed below on the date of the Hearing.

At the Hearing, the Board will consider and receive comments regarding approval of Budget Adjustment #BA217, making available $3,175,000 for the construction of the clubhouse at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course.

Written comments will be made part of the record if received by close of business the day before the public hearing.

This meeting will be streamed live at http://www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. If you wish to listen via telephone, please call: U.S. toll free: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257; Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251; Passcode (if asked): #; Request to Speak: *9.

Interested persons are urged to view the proposal in its entirety by either contacting the Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600 ext. 2649, Shannon.Nazzal@calvertcountymd.gov, or by viewing the local amendments on the County website at: http://www.calvertcountymd.gov/publichearings.

The proposed provisions may be substantively modified, revised, amended or otherwise changed based upon comments received at the public hearing.

The Board of County Commissioners does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex (including pregnancy) (except where age or sex are essential bona fide occupational requirements), sexual orientation, marital status, ancestry or national origin, religion, race, color, genetic information, actual or perceived disability, or gender-related identity or expression.

Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the Board of County Commissioners office at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2202 or TTY: 1-800-735-2258.