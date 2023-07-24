Henry Robert Madjeski, Jr., 72 of Great Mills, MD passed away on July 4, 2023 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

He was born on July 9, 1950 in Lexington Park, MD to the late Henry “Hank” Robert Madjeski, Sr. and Elizabeth “Temple” Morris Madjeski. Henry grew up in Ridge, MD. He was a 1968 graduate of Great Mills High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from August 24, 1968 until August 21, 1981 as a H-2 Systems Maintenance Technician. While serving he was awarded the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Second Good Conduct Award. He furthered his experience as a mechanic while repairing aircraft engines. He was employed by DynCorp for many years before moving to Feicht Contracting where he was employed until he stopped working. He married Vivian “Jane” Mays in 1983. Henry and Jane spent 25 years together. He was a member of Living Hope First United Pentecostal Church of Lexington Park and (FGBMFI) Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International.

He is survived by his children, Melissa Ann Morgan of Ridge, MD, Henry Robert “Robbie” Madjeski, III, Lexington Park, MD, and Sarah Jane Madjeski Woode of California, MD; his siblings, Greg Madjeski of Ridge, MD, Elizabeth Dobson of Hollywood, MD, and Terry Madjeski of Lake Tahoe, NV, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Vivian “Jane” Mays Madjeski and his brother, Steve Madjeski.

There will be a Memorial Service held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 5:00 pm at Our Father’s House Church, 45020 Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD 20619.

