High Impact Storm Approaching Maryland, High Wind, And Coastal Flooding Warnings In Effect

CALIFORNIA, Md. – A high impact system is expected to impact the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through southern Maryland today. This weather system will bring multiple hazards throughout the region.

Flood Watch : In effect from 1 PM today through tonight. Heavy rainfall may result in significant flooding of urban areas and small streams.

: In effect from 1 PM today through tonight. Heavy rainfall may result in significant flooding of urban areas and small streams. Storm Warning : In effect this afternoon into tonight for the Chesapeake Bay and the Lower Tidal Potomac River.

: In effect this afternoon into tonight for the Chesapeake Bay and the Lower Tidal Potomac River. Gale Warning : In effect for the Northern Tidal Potomac during this time.

: In effect for the Northern Tidal Potomac during this time. Coastal Flood Warnings : In effect from this morning through late tonight for many tidal locations.

: In effect from this morning through late tonight for many tidal locations. High Wind Warning : In effect for southern Harford, southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Calvert, St. Mary’s County from 3 PM today to 1 AM Wednesday.

: In effect for southern Harford, southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Calvert, St. Mary’s County from 3 PM today to 1 AM Wednesday. Wind Advisory: In effect for all other areas.

High Wind Warning

WHAT : Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. The strongest winds will be near the bayshore.

: Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. The strongest winds will be near the bayshore. WHERE : Southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Southeast Harford Counties.

: Southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Southeast Harford Counties. WHEN : From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

: From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Wednesday. IMPACTS : Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

: Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Instructions: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Target Area: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, St. Mary’s

Coastal Flood Warning

WHAT : One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding.

: One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding. WHERE : Shoreline in St. Mary’s County.

: Shoreline in St. Mary’s County. WHEN : From 9 AM this morning to 4 PM EST Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide.

: From 9 AM this morning to 4 PM EST Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. IMPACTS : Water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. Inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary’s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek.

: Water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. Inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary’s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. ADDITIONAL DETAILS : Tides up to 3 feet above normal. Moderate tidal flooding is expected along the St. Mary’s county coastline during the afternoon and overnight high tide cycles.

: Tides up to 3 feet above normal. Moderate tidal flooding is expected along the St. Mary’s county coastline during the afternoon and overnight high tide cycles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Please note that the above information may change as the weather situation develops.

Images courtesy of the US National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

