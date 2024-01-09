SMCPS: Due to forecast heavy rains, deteriorating road conditions, and heavy winds, All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will dismiss 2 hours early on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Additionally, All SMCPS evening activities will be canceled on January 9. Stay safe.

CALVERT: Inclement Weather Notice for Tuesday, January 9, 2024 – All Calvert County Public Schools will close two hours early and all after school and evening activities are cancelled. Weather Closing Codes: https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/…/admi…/emergency-codes

AACPS: Due to expected heavy rain, strong winds, and deteriorating road conditions, all Anne Arundel County Public Schools will close two hours early tomorrow, January 9. There will be no afternoon half-day ECI classes, no afternoon sessions at the Centers of Applied Technology North or South, and no Evening High School classes. Additionally, all afterschool activities – including the Board of Education budget hearing and all-county band tryouts – are canceled. We will evaluate conditions regarding Wednesday’s operation of schools during the day tomorrow. More info: www.aacps.org/weather

CHARLES: Due to the weather forecast for today including heavy rains, possible flooding conditions and high winds, all Charles County public schools will dismiss two-hours early today, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. All CCPS afterschool and evening activities are also canceled for today. Please follow our website at www.ccboe.com for the latest CCPS updates