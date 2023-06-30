ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a recent episode of the “Get Real” podcast, special guest Delegate Matt Morgan joined hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco to discuss the highlights and challenges of the legislative session in Maryland. Delegate Morgan, a Republican, offered his insights on the session, emphasizing both the positive strides made in certain areas and the shortcomings in others.

Reflecting on the session, Delegate Morgan acknowledged that while some of his colleagues may view it as unfavorable, he believed it was more of a character-building session.

He pointed out that significant progress had been made on crucial bills related to mental health, which was a pressing issue in the country. Deliberating on healthcare, Morgan stated, “To me, healthcare becomes dramatically more clear when you look at it through the lenses of supply and demand.”

While there were positive aspects of the session, Delegate Morgan candidly admitted that being a Republican in Maryland had its challenges. He expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress made on crime, education, and the unfavorable outcomes of controversial bills. However, he highlighted a factor that prevented the session from being even more unfavorable: a financial constraint. Morgan explained, “What really stopped it from being just an awful session is the state ran out of money.”

The conversation then shifted to the topic of the gas tax. Delegate Morgan, well-versed on the issue, discussed the gradual increase in Maryland’s gas tax due to its connection to the Consumer Price Index. He explained how this had led to a 30% increase in the past two years, making Maryland the fourth-highest gas tax state in the nation.

Recently, Governor Westmore’s announcement to revamp the red line in Baltimore drew skepticism from Morgan, who compared it to a costly project like the “Big Dig.” The estimated cost of the project was a staggering $9 billion, raising questions about the state’s priorities.

Morgan lamented the unequal allocation of funds from the transportation trust fund, with a significant portion being directed towards mass transit instead of critical infrastructure projects like the Thomas Johnson Bridge.

Addressing concerns about the bridge’s dilapidated condition, Delegate Morgan called for greater attention and investment.

He expressed disappointment, saying, “61% of that fund is spent on mass transit. So most of the motorists don’t even get the benefit.”

The conversation concluded with Delegate Morgan advocating for more resident involvement in decision-making processes, particularly regarding tolls on the Thomas Johnson Bridge. He suggested considering private solutions if tolls were deemed necessary, while also acknowledging the varying opinions among residents.

Throughout the podcast episode, Delegate Morgan emphasized the importance of bipartisanship, revealing that despite his conservative views, he often aligned with Democratic legislators on many votes. He highlighted the need for collaboration and urged citizens to get involved, stating, “Not every problem you can fix from the outside…you’ve got to fix it from the outside in.”

The conversation with Delegate Matt Morgan provided valuable insights into the Maryland legislative session, highlighting both the positive strides made and the challenges faced. As Maryland moves forward, the recap of this session sets the stage for future discussions on the state’s political landscape.

This candid conversation offers a glimpse into the challenges faced by lawmakers and the importance of open dialogue in shaping policies that benefit Maryland’s residents.

Hear the rapid fire of some of the craziest bills that Delegate Morgan has seen come through Annapolis: https://youtu.be/yP0cfXiRa0M

_

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!