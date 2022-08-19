Hollywood VRS Regrets To Announce The Passing Of Honorary Life Member Gregory Casoni

Gregory (Greg) Casoni

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – The officers and members of the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad regret to announce the passing of Active and Honorary Life Member Gregory (Greg) Casoni.

Greg joined the department in 2010. In February 2011, Greg obtained his Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification.

Greg has served as Chief Engineer and was actively serving as Assistant Engineer.

In the days prior to his passing, Greg was presented with Honorary Life Member status.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 24th from 5 to 8pm at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. EMS prayers will begin at 7pm.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 25th at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department at 10am.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown.

Any departments requesting to participate in the funeral procession, please contact Chief 79.