Horses Gallop To $34,775 Racetrax Win For Military Veteran

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. – Hanging out from time to time with Racetrax-playing pals at a Temple Hills restaurant gives a U.S. Army veteran a pleasant way to play his favorite Lottery game.

The Temple Hills man favors Superfecta bets, which require him to select four horses to cross the finish line in that exact order to claim a prize. Earlier this week, he was playing rounds of Racetrax, talking with his friends and did not watch the race where the 9, 5, 7 and 6 horses crossed the finish line in that order. When he went up to the counter of Marlow Winghouse & Sports Grill to check his $20, 20-race ticket for a win, the clerk did something unusual.

Rather than tell the player he won and how much, “he whispered it in my ear,” said the winner. The Prince George’s County resident won $34,775! The lucky man phoned his friend to relay the good news and asked her if she was sitting down. “Why, did I win the Lottery?” she recalls asking him. “No, but I did!” he exclaimed.

The Racetrax fan is keeping mum about his big win, but plans to pay bills with his prize and do something fun with the remainder.

Also in the money is Marlow Winghouse & Sports Grill. The Prince George’s County retailer located at 4147 Branch Avenue will receive a $347.75 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.