House And Senate Republicans Respond To Governor Moore’s Budget Submittal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House and Senate Republicans released the following statement regarding Governor Moore’s FY2025 Budget Proposal shared yesterday.

“The General Assembly must proceed with caution in these uncertain fiscal times,” said Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey. “While it is a relief that the Governor’s budget spends less than last year and does not raise taxes, the number of fee increases proposed by his Administration through legislation and the regulatory process is concerning. Taxes aren’t the only way to raise revenue, and state government should not be in the business of nickel and diming Maryland’s families and small businesses.”

“I would prefer that we, like families across the state, further tighten our belts by reducing spending to address the looming fiscal cliff,” said Delegate Jeff Ghrist, the ranking Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee. “It is concerning that we are transferring funding out of areas like pediatric cancer, unemployment insurance, and community colleges only to be spent elsewhere. That is not a long-term solution.”

A bright spot in the FY2025 Budget Proposal was $9 million in funding for the BOOST school choice program that offers scholarships to low-income families to send their children to non-public schools. BOOST is a lifeline for students trapped in failing schools, and supporting the program continues to be a priority of the Joint Republican Caucus.

“We are very pleased to see Governor Moore funding the BOOST program at the level agreed to by the General Assembly last year,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. “The Joint Republican Caucus worked tirelessly for these students during the 2023 Session to make sure this scholarship program had adequate funding. This year, we have proposed legislation to codify BOOST in statute, and the onus is now on the General Assembly to secure the future for these children by making the program permanent.”

“Long-term, spending is still outpacing revenues and this budget does not identify a solution to this ongoing dilemma,” said Senator Paul Corderman, the ranking Republican member of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee. “We must address these expensive mandates from the past and refrain from adding new ones that will further weigh down the budget.”