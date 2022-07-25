House Fire In La Plata Currently Under Investigation

LA PLATA, Md. – On July 25, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., units received reports of a house fire on the 6000 block of Valley Road in La Plata.

According to the State Fire Marshal report, the owner of the two-story home discovered the fire when they noticed an orange flash on their surveillance system.

The owner proceeded outside and found fire coming out of the attic fan.

A smoke alarm was present and activated during the incident.

All occupants were able to safely exit the home resulting in no injuries.

It took approximately 50 firefighters roughly 10 minutes to control the fire.

The estimated total loss is $200,000 including structure and contents.

The preliminary cause of this fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

We will continue to provide any updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department

