House Fire In Naval Air Station Patuxent River Under Investigation

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – On April 5, at 6:38 p.m., a structure fire assignment was dispatched for a house fire in the Carpenter Park neighborhood on NAS Pax River, bringing Engine 132, Truck 13, Chief 13 and Ambulance 139.

Engine 132 and Amb 139 arrived within 2 minutes, finding a two-story townhome with smoke showing from the rear. Chief 13 arrived, established the Carpenter Park Command, and requested the Structure Fire assignment from St. Mary’s County Communications.

Engine 132 forced the front door, found smoke throughout, and advanced the pre-connect to the second floor to find a room off in the Bravo quadrant. Truck 13 split into two crews, laddering the Alpha Side, opening up and performing interior ventilation. The fire was knocked down within two minutes of the arrival of Pax Units. As mutual aid companies arrived, Engine 91 and Tower 9 were requested to the scene to check for extension in the Delta exposure, finding none.

The assignment was scaled back after approximately 30 minutes to two Engine and two Truck Companies. Chief 13 remained on the scene for the NDWFD Fire Investigator to arrive and perform the fire cause determination.

While performing the Fire Investigation, Fire Prevention Battalion Chief K. Montgomery found a reptile alive in the debris.

BC Montgomery was able to care for the animal with a donated tank from a neighbor, was able to reunite it with the occupants.

Thanks to a closed bedroom door, the prompt response and seamless working relationship between Pax and our mutual aid partners, the damage to the home was contained to the floor of origin.

Great job to all!