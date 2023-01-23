ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal.

“I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to a reasonable middle-class tax cut for Maryland’s hard-working families allowing both to prepare for a possible economic downturn,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. “It is not enough to tout the lack of tax increases in a budget year if the level of spending will require tax hikes down the road. It is important to be principled and disciplined now, so we don’t burden our taxpayers later.”

Governor Moore’s budget proposal also appears to reduce funding for public safety.

“The Moore Administration has repeatedly stated that they are prioritizing public safety, which is something we agree on and support,” said Delegate Pippy. “However, in their first budget, we see public safety funding cut and that gives us cause for concern.”

The Governor’s budget includes a $2 million (20%) cut in funding for the Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today (BOOST) Program. This program provides scholarships for students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch program to attend eligible nonpublic schools.

“It is disappointing to see the first budget of the new Administration cut funding for the BOOST program that provides educational opportunities for children from low-income families in Maryland,” said Buckel. “If we are truly to ‘leave no one behind’, that has to include parents who want to exercise their right to choose a school that best fits their child’s needs but who aren’t affluent enough to afford a fancy private education.”

Governor Moore’s budget highlights include a plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by October and index it to inflation for future increases.

“The Governor has discussed linking the minimum wage increase to the CPI at the same time he talks about stalled economic growth in our state,” said Delegate Buckel. “I hope he realizes that wages won’t matter when there are no employers to pay them. We must find a path that works for employees and employers.”

“We want to give the Governor the benefit of the doubt, however, some of these funding decisions are concerning,” said House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy. “Many of these budget decisions do not seem to align with the principles he laid out in his inaugural speech just a few days ago.”