Hoyer Receives “A” Rating From End Citizens United/Let America Vote Action Fund

WASHINGTON, DC – This week, the End Citizens United/Let America Vote Action Fund announced that Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) received a score of “A” for his leadership in Congress to protect democracy, strengthen democratic institutions, and reform our government.

“I am glad to receive an ‘A’ on my End Citizens United/Let America Vote Action Fund legislative scorecard. Like so many in Maryland’s Fifth District, I am concerned about the state of our democracy and our democratic institutions, and believe in safeguarding them at all costs,” said Congressman Hoyer. “After the January 6th attack on the Capitol, incited by a President determined to cast destruction on critical democratic norms and guardrails, I have stood firm in fighting in Congress to strengthen our institutions and restore power back into the hands of our people. When Republicans launched an unprecedented nation-wide assault on voting rights, I proudly brought critical voting rights legislation to the House Floor and worked to ensure their passage. When Americans grew tired of dark money influencing elections, I was proud to bring H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to the House Floor and secure its passage. And more than a year after the heinous assault on the Capitol, I continue calls to hold those accountable for inciting a violent insurrection. There is more to do to ensure Americans are protected and that our nation upholds our founding principles. I will continue to fight for democracy at home and abroad, and work with my colleagues to defend the values embedded in our Constitution.”

“Majority Leader Hoyer has played a critical role in ensuring House Democrats are doing everything they can to protect the freedom to vote, end dark money, and safeguard our democracy,” said Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United/Let America Vote Action Fund. “We’re grateful for his leadership and proud to give him an ‘A’ on our legislative scorecard.”

In receiving his “A” rating, Congressman Hoyer was recognized for bringing key legislation to the House Floor in 2021 and 2022, including:

For the People Act of 2021 (H.R.1)

John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R.4)

Washington, D.C. Admission Act (H.R.51)

DISCLOSE Act of 2021 (H.R.1334)

Protecting Our Democracy Act (H.R.5314)

Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (H.R.5746)

Democracy for All constitutional amendment (H.J.Res.1)

The Resolution to Impeach Donald J. Trump for High Crimes and Misdemeanors (H.J.Res.24)