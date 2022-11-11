WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement today in recognition of Veterans Day:

“Today, I join in honoring America’s veterans for the many sacrifices they have made for our country throughout our history and throughout the world. Whether they served at home or abroad, in times of peace or in times of war, our courageous men and women in uniform have defended the American people and our Constitution. We also thank the families of our veterans and active-duty service members; they too must make sacrifices for our nation. Our safety has always depended on their strength.

“Our commitment to America’s veterans and their families must continue long after they take off the uniform and return to civilian life. House Democrats have always worked to ensure that veterans have easy access to the educational, health, and economic benefits they have earned and to the opportunities they need to Make It In America. This year, I was proud to work to enact the bipartisan Honoring Our PACT Act, which expands health coverage for 3.5 million veterans exposed to harmful chemicals from burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic sources. In addition to enacting that landmark legislation, House Democrats will continue to fight for greater resources for our veterans, including those who are homeless, those who are survivors of sexual assault, and those who are struggling with mental-health challenges.

“Congress has a sacred duty to care for our nation’s veterans, servicemembers, and military families, and I look forward to continuing to work with Chairman Mark Takano of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, other House Democrats, and our colleagues across the aisle to fulfill that responsibility.”