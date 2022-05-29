HUGHESVILLE, Md. — Clarence O’Connell McDonagh, Jr., 92, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on May 20, 2022.

Known by his nicknames “Brother” and “Mac”, he was born on August 23, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Clarence and Elsie McDonagh, their third child and only son. The family moved to Hughesville when he was two years old, and he attended local schools, including Charlotte Hall Military Academy.

At 16 years old, Mac joined his father and other dedicated men of the area as a founding member of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, an organization he and his family were proud to support his entire life. The department was founded in 1946, and he was the last surviving charter member of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Mac enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1948 and was a proud Korean War veteran, spending two years overseas as crew chief of a C-119 Flying Boxcar.

Mac joined his father’s business, the Hughesville Motor Company, and was involved in the automotive industry as a salesman for most of his adult life. Mac never really ‘retired’ and worked until his health prevented him doing so, enjoying his last job at True Value Hardware in Charlotte Hall managing the automotive supplies. Mac loved people, and having a job to do.

Mac met Barbara Ann Jarboe at Hill’s Club in Mechanicsville and they married in 1955. Then went on to have five children and ten grandchildren. He also has nine great-grandchildren with two more due in July.

Mac was an active member of his community throughout his life, always ready to help with any event or occasion that would benefit the Southern Maryland area. In addition to the HVFD, he served in leadership roles with the Jameson-Harrison American Legion Post 238, supported the Hughesville Little Leagues and Pony Leagues; was a member and volunteer of additional organizations such the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Knights of Columbus and the Izaak Walton League, and was active supporting St. Mary’s Church and School in Bryantown as an usher and event volunteer.

He will always be remembered for his selfless character and dedication to the community.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the American Legion Post 238, 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville beginning at 3:00 pm. We invite all in the community who knew Mac to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of the following organizations that were so important to Mac:

-Jameson-Harrison American Legion Post 238 (http://www.alpost238.org/)

-Hughesville Fire Department & EMS (http://www.hvfdems.org/)

-I am Nathan | Nathan McDevitt Scholarship Fund (http://iamnathan.org/) (Nathan was the grandson of Mac’s niece & goddaughter)