Human Remains Believed To Be Linked To Murder Of Joseph Shymanski Discovered

Joseph Shymanski

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau (CIB) continue to investigate the murder of Mr. Joseph Shymanski.

Today, CIB detectives with the assistance of Mifflin County Regional Police Department discovered human remains that are believed to be linked to the murder of Shymanski. While we have yet to formally identify the remains discovered, we do believe they are associated with our ongoing investigation.

In wake of this tragic case, our condolences go out to the family of Mr. Joseph Shymanski, especially his children. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time. Sheriff Ricky Cox would like to give praise to the deputies, detectives, and first responders across multiple jurisdictions tirelessly working this case.

Detectives continue to investigate to ensure the family receives the closure they deserve, and justice is served. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Det. Wayne Wells at wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov.