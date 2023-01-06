Huntingtown VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County

FRIENDSHIP, Md. – On January 5, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m., first responders from multiple departments were alerted to a structure fire in the area of Friendship Road and Prout Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single-story home showing smoke and fire.

Firefighters check the home for occupants which was negative and extinguished the fire.

Crews operated on the scene for two hours before returning to service.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos and video courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

