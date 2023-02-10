State Delegate Rachel Muñoz and her husband Andrew Muñoz (Photo via Facebook)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – State Delegate Rachel Muñoz has issued the following statement regarding the armed robbery her husband at Annapolis Professional Pharmacy last night.

Her husband, pharmacist Andrew Muñoz, and pharmacy staff were held at gunpoint by a man who jumped the counter demanding narcotics.

“I thank God and feel blessed that my husband and his coworkers were not injured or harmed physically. For more than a decade Andrew has served our community as an independent, neighborhood pharmacist. He had never experienced any threats of violence, until last night. Our children and I never feared him going to work and not coming home. Last night five young children could have lost their father. I want to thank the Annapolis Police Department for their quick response when Andrew triggered the pharmacy’s panic button.”

“As this is my second session sitting on the Judiciary Committee, I have heard many horrific stories of violence, abuse, and loss from all across Maryland. This bold robbery shows how violence is on the rise in our area and throughout Maryland. It absolutely must be addressed. Of all the work government engages in, the basic protection of the lives of its citizens should be the number one priority. Maryland is in desperate need of proper public safety through supporting police officers who can be recruited and retained, for courts that provide meaningful deterrents by ordering serious consequences for serious crimes, and through economic development and crime prevention programs, especially in our most vulnerable communities. No family should live in fear that their loved one may leave their home to go anywhere in Maryland and not come home.”

According to media reports, a 34-year-old Annapolis man has been arrested and charged.

The individual already had several open warrants for his arrest and is in the custody of the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.