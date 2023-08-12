Hyundai & Kia To Roll Out Free Theft Deterrent Software Updates

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – In response to a TikTok challenge that has spread nationwide and has resulted in at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities, according to a Facebook post by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Hyundai and Kia have developed theft deterrent software for millions of their vehicles that lack an immobilizer and will provide the new update free of charge.

The software reportedly updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

Hyundai will reportedly also provide customers with a free window sticker to deter would-be thieves, alerting them that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection.

“Hyundai will send the stickers and roll out software updates in a phased approach beginning later this month, with subsequent phases over the next several months,” the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post stated. “Kia is also rolling out its FREE software updates in a phased approach. The company will begin to update vehicles with ensuing phases throughout the next several months.”

Also, the companies have reportedly been working with approximately 77 law enforcement agencies in roughly 12 states to provide more than 26,000 steering wheel locks since November of 2022.

To get yourself one of these updates and/or wheel locks click here for Hyundai, and click here for Kia.

