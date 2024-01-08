Ice Cream Shop Opens In Laurel, Party HQ & TGI Fridays Closing At Bowie Town Center

Credit: City of Laurel via Facebook

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – GiGi’s ice cream shop, located at 502 Main Street in Laurel, opened its doors to the public for the first time on January 5 and unlike many other ice cream shops, their selection includes hot food. The shop will be open from 7:30 AM- 5 PM in the winter and 7:30 AM- 8 PM in the summer.

“We are more of a cafe/ dessert shop than just an ice shop,” said owner Karelin Ramirez in an exclusive interview with The Informer. “We decided to incorporate more items after the name was established. Not only do we bake brownies, and cookies and have a great selection of ice cream flavors, including some vegan ice cream options; we also have hot food available all day including waffles, ham and cheese paninis, caprese paninis, and avocado bagels for my lovely vegetarians. Our original focus was acai bowls, which are also available every day.”

Ramirez, who has five years of experience as a bar manager, has worked in the restaurant industry since she graduated from Montgomery’s Blake High School. One of the lessons she has learned is not to sacrifice quality in food service, which is why her meals are fresh and made to order.

–

Bowie Town Center, a longtime staple for suburban shoppers in Prince George’s, is facing two more unfortunate business losses to begin 2024.

Party HQ, a Black-owned entertainment space complete with a bar, bowling alley, and gaming stations, announced they are closing. A post on the company’s website says that the company was never able to get past the hurdles imposed by the pandemic, and thanks all who patronized their business during their time of operation. The business first opened in October 2020 amid the pandemic.

The site of Party HQ was previously the primary food court for Bowie Town Center, and it is unclear what the building will become in the future.

TGI Friday’s, located near the now-shuttered Regal Cinema, has closed. This is one of six closings in the DMV region, leaving eleven total TGI Fridays in operation nearby. The company said it had offered transfer opportunities to more than 1,000 affected employees, or more than 80% of those affected by the closings.

