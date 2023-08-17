Identity Needed For Theft Suspects In St. Mary's County

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On Thursday, August 10, 2023, at approximately 12:05 PM, the suspects pictured entered the Ace Hardware in Charlotte Hall. After shopping for a short time, the suspect wearing the backpack removed a cordless ratchet from a box and concealed it in the backpack, while the other suspect pushing the stroller kept watch.

The suspects then purchased two small items with cash and left the store, possibly via the STS bus.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy M. Myers #364 at Michael.Myers@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8137. Case #42808-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.