LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the woman pictured, a person of interest, in a theft investigation.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:35 am, a catalytic converter was stolen from a parked vehicle at the SouthPoint Church on St. Andrew’s Church Road in Leonardtown. The pictured female was in the general area at the time of the theft and may have additional information.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person or this incident is asked to call Deputy Nicholas Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78078 or email nicholas.hill@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 17287-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.