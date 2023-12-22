Important Traffic Update: Changes To Intersection At US Route 301 And Turkey Hill Road In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack would like to inform the citizens of Charles County that changes have been made to the intersection of United States Route 301 and Turkey Hill Road.

The left turn lane from northbound 301 onto Turkey Hill Road is now a Stop Sign. Also, you can not proceed on red while making a left turn from southbound 301 onto Washington Avenue.

The State Highway Administration will be making additional changes in the future to this intersection. Changes were made to make the intersection safe for the motoring public. Please be safe while driving this holiday season.