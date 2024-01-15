In Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Today, the Town of Chesapeake Beach honors Martin Luther King, Jr. Day who at the age of thirty-five, Martin Luther King, Jr., was the youngest man to have received the Nobel Peace Prize. Remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. does not need to only occur in one day; rather we can all pursue his principles everyday. Dr. King emphasized virtues of love, peace, and learning whereby he offered six principles of non violent action for achieving justice.

Dr. King stated that, “Nonviolence is a way of life for courageous people; nonviolence seeks to win friendships and understanding; nonviolence seeks to defeat injustice or evil, not people; nonviolence holds that unearned, voluntary suffering for a just cause can educate and transform people and societies; nonviolence chooses love instead of hate; and nonviolence believes that the universe is on the side of justice.” Dr. King believed in a Beloved Community as the aftermath of non-violence which is produced by the core value of agape love. Dr. King said that “Agape does not begin by discriminating between worthy and unworthy people…It begins by loving others for their sakes” and “makes no distinction between a friend and enemy; it is directed toward both…Agape is love seeking to preserve and create community.”

Enjoy these notes from residents in our town from our Promise Board in the Town Hall atrium! A promise board/wall is an information radiator, visualizing current commitments! With each sticky note, residents left a quote, a promise or just a little note to say what Martin Luther King Jr. means to them.

Thank you for joining us in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.!

Some of our communities messages about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr:

Photo credit to Kiley Grogard