Input Wanted From Public About Walking To School Safety

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) wants to hear from parents and students who walk to school.

The district has partnered with the Department of Public Works and County to conduct a Safe Routes to School project. They hope it will improve safety and accessibility for students who walk or bike to and from 17 elementary schools around the county.

For more information or to provide input via email, visit https://tinyurl.com/srtsaacounty. They will take public comments until November 5th.

They’re also offering one-hour virtual open public webinars through the month of October. The schedule is as follows:

Linthicum ES: 10/3, 6pm – meet.google.com/ezu-bmai-uih

Brooklyn Park ES: 10/3, 7pm – meet.google.com/yno-cmps-ftm

Folger McKinsey ES: 10/4, 6pm – meet.google.com/kuo-uvdn-bpt

Georgetown East ES: 10/5, 6pm – meet.google.com/ghr-gcsa-yfd

Tyler Heights ES: 10/5, 7pm – meet.google.com/pnx-zyju-rbi

Quarterfield ES: 10/10, 6pm – meet.google.com/vfq-wfyr-epf

Richard Henry Lee ES: 10/10, 7pm – meet.google.com/rcs-gkyy-stu

Broadneck ES: 10/12, 6pm – meet.google.com/wxq-jxnw-zrr

Crofton Meadows ES: 10/12, 7pm – meet.google.com/fnv-bobs-qzi

Edgewater ES: 10/17, 6pm – meet.google.com/qnj-opjn-oog

Four Seasons ES: 10/17, 7pm – meet.google.com/rpy-ttrn-nwtv

High Point ES: 10/19, 6pm – meet.google.com/tqw-gztg-azi

Jacobsville ES: 10/19, 7pm – meet.google.com/iov-dyrb-ivy

Manor View ES: 10/25, 6pm – meet.google.com/tmw-bhog-soh

Piney Orchard ES: 10/25, 7pm – meet.google.com/usj-juqx-xwe

Sunset ES: 10/26, 6pm – meet.google.com/ptq-nobo-ops

Waugh Chapel ES: 10/26, 7pm – meet.google.com/kro-azsj-vmi