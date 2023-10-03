Input Wanted From Public About Walking To School Safety

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) wants to hear from parents and students who walk to school.
The district has partnered with the Department of Public Works and County to conduct a Safe Routes to School project. They hope it will improve safety and accessibility for students who walk or bike to and from 17 elementary schools around the county.
For more information or to provide input via email, visit https://tinyurl.com/srtsaacounty. They will take public comments until November 5th.
They’re also offering one-hour virtual open public webinars through the month of October. The schedule is as follows:
Linthicum ES: 10/3, 6pm – meet.google.com/ezu-bmai-uih
Brooklyn Park ES: 10/3, 7pm – meet.google.com/yno-cmps-ftm
Folger McKinsey ES: 10/4, 6pm – meet.google.com/kuo-uvdn-bpt
Georgetown East ES: 10/5, 6pm – meet.google.com/ghr-gcsa-yfd
Tyler Heights ES: 10/5, 7pm – meet.google.com/pnx-zyju-rbi
Quarterfield ES: 10/10, 6pm – meet.google.com/vfq-wfyr-epf
Richard Henry Lee ES: 10/10, 7pm – meet.google.com/rcs-gkyy-stu
Broadneck ES: 10/12, 6pm – meet.google.com/wxq-jxnw-zrr
Crofton Meadows ES: 10/12, 7pm – meet.google.com/fnv-bobs-qzi
Edgewater ES: 10/17, 6pm – meet.google.com/qnj-opjn-oog
Four Seasons ES: 10/17, 7pm – meet.google.com/rpy-ttrn-nwtv
High Point ES: 10/19, 6pm – meet.google.com/tqw-gztg-azi
Jacobsville ES: 10/19, 7pm – meet.google.com/iov-dyrb-ivy
Manor View ES: 10/25, 6pm – meet.google.com/tmw-bhog-soh
Piney Orchard ES: 10/25, 7pm – meet.google.com/usj-juqx-xwe
Sunset ES: 10/26, 6pm – meet.google.com/ptq-nobo-ops
Waugh Chapel ES: 10/26, 7pm – meet.google.com/kro-azsj-vmi