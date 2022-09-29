LA PLATA, Md. — Deputy State Fire Marshals are continuing their investigation into the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman Tuesday night.

At around 6:40 p.m. on September 27, La Plata Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive for a dwelling fire with people entrapped.

Upon their arrival, firefighters located a victim within the home, and she was subsequently transported to Charles Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Investigators have preliminarily concluded the fire originated in a room behind the attached garage.

The fire remains under investigation; however, investigators have not recovered evidence, nor do they believe the fire is an act of arson.

The fire caused approximately $175,000 in damages.

Anyone with further information regarding the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Region, at 443-550-6832.

This is a developing story.

We will continue to provide additional updates on the investigation as they are released.