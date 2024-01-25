Investigation Ongoing After Shots Fired in Waldorf Neighborhood

WALDORF, Md. – On January 24 at 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 11700 block of Palm Desert Place in Waldorf for the report of shots fired.

Witnesses advised a group of juveniles were in the area when one juvenile pulled out a gun and fired a round in the direction of the homes as the other juveniles fled. No one was injured and no homes were struck.

Officers are pursuing leads. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Ptack at 301-609-3282 ext. 0700. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

