James Harvey Morgan, Sr, 79, of Mechanicsville MD peacefully passed away at home on August 22, 2022.

Harvey was born on June 25, 1943, to John and Elizabeth Morgan in Oraville, MD.

In 1944 he met Elizabeth Morgan, his childhood friend who later became his wife. Harvey and Elizabeth were married on April 20, 1963, and went on to have four children: James Harvey, Jr (Linda) of Mechanicsville, MD, Debra Tippett (Andy) of California, MD, Rebecca Norris of Mechanicsville, MD, and Wendy Veney of California, MD.

Harvey was always a hard worker. He left school at an early age to help in his father’s barn building business during the summers and would work in the winter oystering with Bunny Morgan. Later he went on to work for J & T homes for several years until opening his own business, James H Morgan Building Contractors in 1971. A business he was well known and respected in. Harvey retired in 2021 after 50 years in his field.

While retired, Harvey had time to enjoy his favorite hobbies: watching NASCAR, football, and westerns, playing cards, taking trips to the mountains, and spending time with his family, whom he loved very much. Harvey enjoyed spending the fourth of July with all his friends and family. Every year for 30 years he looked forward to throwing a huge party at his home on Queentree Rd that everyone enjoyed. This was a tradition started by his father that Harvey proudly carried on. Seeing and spending time with his family was the most important thing to him.

Harvey was someone you could always count on, he was always there with a helping hand for his family and friends, whom he loved deeply. He never asked for anything in return, except for togetherness and love.

Harvey was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Morgan. Siblings, John Mitchell Morgan Jr, William Clifton Morgan, Imogene Summers, and Melissa Morgan. As well as, son in laws, Frankie Norris and Eric Veney.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, his four children; Debra Tippett (Andy), Rebecca Norris, James Harvey Morgan Jr (Linda), and Wendy Veney, his grandchildren; Shannon Morgan (Katrina), Amanda Dufour, Billy Ridgell (Brittney), Tiffany Beall (Rob), Allen Ridgell, James Harvey Morgan III, Morgan Veney, Ryan Veney, and Daniel Morgan, 13 great-grandchildren, and his siblings, Leonard Morgan (Audrey) of Mechanicsville, MD, Stephen Morgan (Margaret) of Mechanicsville, MD, Lewis Morgan (Dottie) of Clements, MD, Donald Morgan (Christy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Ronald Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, David Morgan of Lexington Park, MD, Pearl Pfuhl (John) of Mitchellville, MD, Marlene Tippett (Robert) of Tappahannock, VA, Ambrose Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, and Wayne Morgan (Barbara) of Mechanicsville.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on August 28, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. A funeral service will be held the following day, August 29, 2022, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow after the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Morgan, Billy Ridgell, Andy Tippett, Joe Huffman, Jay Quade, and Jamie Abell.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Allen Ridgell, Joshua Dufour, James Morgan III, Ryan Veney, Joey Huffman, Daniel Morgan, Richard Staley, Kevin Bellere, and Eric Fleming.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.