James Wingfield Harrison

James Wingfield “Jim” Harrison 78, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born in Bedford, VA, March 14, 1944, to Sarah Evelyn Wingfield Harrison and Thurman Lee Harrison, Jr.

Jim grew up in Lexington Park, and California, MD. During his teenage years, he worked for his father, T.L., at the four local movie theaters in St, Mary’s County to include, Park, Plaza, New, and 235 Drive In.

As a young man, he played baseball in local leagues and football and basketball in high school. Jim was a very good athlete.

After graduating from Great Mills High School in 1962, he joined the United States Air Force, and trained at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He then attended and graduated from the United States Air Force Technical School in Amarillo, TX.

Later, he was assigned to P6937th Communications Group, United States Air Force, Peshawar, Pakistan as a Communicative Center Specialist. After completing a tour in Pakistan, he was assigned to the Air Force Special Security Office Headquarters, European Security Region in Wiesbaden, West Germany.

While there, he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Caroline “Carol” Testerman in 1966. In 1967, they had their first child, Elise Evelyn, and shortly thereafter, returned to The United States, settling in St. Mary’s County, MD.

He went on to work for Potomac Electric Power Company as an electronic repairman, and progressed into the position of electric shop foreman. During those years, Jim and his wife, Carol had two more daughters, Jeppa Virginia, and Lynn Michelle.

Later, he began teaching electricity and electronics at the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. Following that position, he joined Dynelectron/Dyncorp as an engineering technician. After years of hard work and dedication, Jim retired. He did, however, return after retirement, to work as a subcontractor for Eagle Systems to design and wire a computer system.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret Caroline Harrison. Together, Jim and Carol had three daughters, Elise Evelyn Ryce (Ricky), Jeppa Virginia Thornburg, (Greg) and Lynn Michelle Fox (Mike). Jim also had two brothers. He is preceded in death by his oldest brother, Thurman Lee Harrison, III, and is survived by his youngest brother, Gerald Walter Harrison. Jim is also survived by four grandchildren, that he adored, Ace, Jimmy, Cadey, and Paige.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He also was a sports fanatic. He loved the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Redskins. Jim was a natural teacher and coach. He coached his daughters, for many years on the ball field. If he wasn’t coaching, he was always in the stands cheering them on, offering them advice and instruction. Jim also coached his grandson’s youth basketball team.

He was an expert hunter. For many years, he bred, raised and trained English setter bird dogs. Ironically, the dogs became family pets and his favorite and most talented dog was named Spanky. Jim trained Spanky and had him by his side for 16 years. It was an impressive team and truly amazing to watch.

He was a member of the Maryland Saltwater Sport Fishermen’s Association. Jim was a skilled fisherman and he loved to fish. He was very particular and meticulous about his equipment and his boat. He had many successful fishing outings and, fished in many local Rock Fish Tournaments with his crew. In one particular tournament, they won an award for the heaviest catch. The amount of time and effort he put into his passions was inspiring.

Jim enjoyed the company of his three sons-in- law. He spent time hunting, fishing, and watching them play on their softball teams. He loved to swim. He enjoyed our family camping trips. He loved to spend every minute he could with his children and his grandchildren. He loved to tell stories. He read constantly. He was quite a history buff. He was very knowledgeable about almost everything. He liked puzzles and old movies. He and his family enjoyed many family vacations at the beach.

He was an adored husband, son, brother, father and grandfather and friend. He was a faithful and loyal family man, always putting them first. Jim had a big personality, loved a good laugh, and his loss is devastating to all who knew him and to those that loved him.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Laurel Grove, 27108 Mount Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m., and a service of committal immediately following.

