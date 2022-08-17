Jason Gabrielson named Head Wrestling Coach at St. Mary's Ryken

Coach Gabrielson (center) and Coach Simpson (left)

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) announces the hiring of Jason Gabrielson as Head Wrestling Coach. Coach Gabrielson takes over the 2021-22 WCAC conference champion team effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to announce Jason Gabrielson as Head Wrestling Coach at at SMR,” said Athletic Director Jon Lombardo. “Current and returning wrestling community members know Coach Gabrielson well and he is a proven head coach in the WCAC and leader in the larger wrestling community. Most importantly, he knows what is needed for this special group to thrive on and off the mat and has committed his life to educating through coaching.”

“My immediate goals for this year are to win a State Title, place top 5 at the National Prep Tournament and establish a wrestling Booster Club,” said Coach Gabrielson. “Last year’s success was great and we have more to achieve this year.”



In addition to Coach Gabrielson, we are proud to announce that current assistant coach, Steven Simpson (class of 2015 alumnus from SMR and National Prep Champion) will be elevated to Associate Head Wrestling Coach and become a full-time employee of St. Mary’s Ryken.

“I love coaching, and I’m looking forward to every part of the season,” said Coach Gabrielson. “I have known most of these student-athletes since they started their youth wrestling careers. They have grown up with one another and we have all become one extended family. Knowing that we are all in this together with the same goals makes my life easy. Even Coach Simpson has been a part of our Southern Maryland wrestling family since he was a child. This is a really special group of people. Being able to travel with them and their families each and every week is an absolute joy.”



“Coach Gabrielson and Coach Simpson both have incredible backgrounds, resumes and proven ability to lead in alignment with the SMR vision and mission,” continued Coach Lombardo. “Both of these great coaches were a crucial part of the 2021-22 team that saw unparalleled success for SMR in the WCAC. Both coaches had a large role in building the foundation of the current roster. We believe the future is even brighter for this talented group of student-athletes for several years to come.”

The 2021-22 SMR wrestling team won the WCAC Championship for the second straight season, finished 2nd in the MIS Tournament and took 5th at National Preps.

If have any questions about the SMR Wrestling Program, please contact Athletic Director, Jon Lombardo at jonathan.lombardo@smrhs.org.