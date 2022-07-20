Jaymi Sterling Announces Victory In St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Primary Election

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, Jaymi Sterling claims victory in the hotly contested State’s Attorney race.

“First and foremost, a heartfelt THANK YOU, St. Mary’s County. I’m truly humbled and honored by the support of St. Mary’s County citizens for putting your trust in me to serve as your next State’s Attorney,” said Sterling.

As a career prosecutor, Sterling is no stranger to prosecuting tough criminals. She promises to restore integrity to the office and help protect the County from violent criminals.

“St. Mary’s County deserves better protection through harsher penalties for sex offenders, violent criminals, and repeat drunk drivers,” Sterling said. “I vow to work closely with our new sheriff, the Maryland State Police, and all other law enforcement agencies to crack down on drug dealers and tackle the big city crime seeping into our communities.”

As a wife and mother, Sterling is deeply committed to serving the community. She is also a leader outside the courtroom – coaching youth sports, volunteering at local non-profits, and raising money for the Special Olympics.

“It’s time for change in the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Office, and the voters have decided that time is now,” Sterling declared. “I look forward to restoring integrity to the office and protecting our county’s taxpayers from wasteful spending.”

Under the Maryland constitution, Sterling will hold the office of State’s Attorney for four years, commencing on the first Monday of January 2023.