UPDATE: Yesterday, Jaymi Sterling (Republican), a 14-year veteran prosecutor, officially filed her paperwork for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

Sterling, a life-long Republican, will be running in the Republican primary election for St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney.

“As we see big-city crime creep into our county, we need new leadership to stand up and protect our community,” Sterling said. “I’m running to put my experience – and my integrity – to work for you. We need stiffer penalties for sex offenders, violent criminals, and repeat drunk drivers. We need a strong prosecutor to crack down on drug dealers.”

In addition to a real plan to protect St. Mary’s County, Sterling will use her experience to restore integrity to the office and protect taxpayers from wasteful spending.

UPDATE: Inching closer towards a potential bid for St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney, Jaymi Sterling[R] recently created a Facebook in what appears to be a campaign-oriented page.

In response to the “political candidate” page, Sterling said “I am truly grateful for the enthusiastic support from my fellow St. Mary’s County community members. Many folks have shared their words of encouragement, urging me to run, as they are worried about the problems that plague our County. I am launching a candidate Facebook page because I believe it is important for us to share that same information with each other.”

Sterling has not officially filed any campaign paperwork, or made any official candidacy declaration as of February 24. She will have until the recently extended filing deadline of March 22, 2022 at 9 p.m. to submit.

“I hope this page will help us to better connect with our entire community and provide another outlet to share our concerns, thoughts, and opinions,” she said. “Thank you for your continued encouragement and confidence in my leadership. I am truly humbled by the overwhelming support.”



UPDATE: In response to the news that Sterling was exploring a bid for St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney, she has said the community support has continued. She recently announced the launch of her website, jaymisterling.com.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Jaymi Sterling, a notable prosecutor who previously served as Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County, is mulling a bid against her old boss with hundreds of supporters already backing her.

Campaign finance reports obtained by TheBayNet.com show that Sterling’s exploratory committee has already raised $81,842 from over 240 total donors. With total expenditures totaling $1,576.18, this leaves her with $80,265.82 in cash on hand.

“I am truly humbled by the support from so many members of our community who are encouraging me to run for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County,” Sterling told TheBayNet.com.

Sterling, known to many as the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan[R] and Yumi Hogan, has already seen campaign support from her parents. Both have made the maximum allowed contribution to her at $6,000.

On the report, Sterling is fronting a large sum of her own money, putting up a $30,000 loan to her financial committee, signaling her commitment to a potential run.

Some may recall when Sterling resigned from her role as Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County after being demoted for reporting “questionable financial and personnel practices” under the incumbent State’s Attorney, Richard Fritz, who has already filed for re-election. Fritz’s campaign committee has reported a total of $5,500 raised as of the January financial reporting deadline. If Sterling decides to run, it would be the first time in seven election cycles where Fritz would be opposed in the Republican primary.

“It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” Sterling said at the time. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County. I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.”

Following her resignation, Sterling quickly found new success as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, while still residing in St. Mary’s. There she works now to prosecute violent felonies and serves as a liaison to fatal overdose investigators with Anne Arundel County police.

Sterling was recently named one of The Daily Record’s “2021 Maryland’s Top 100 Women.” She also notably served two terms as the elected President of the St. Mary’s County Bar Association, and she currently serves on the Board of Directors.

Although she has not formally announced if she will be running for office, Sterling said she is expecting to make a final decision in the next few weeks. All candidates must file by February 22 unless that deadline gets extended.

