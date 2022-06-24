Jeffery Thomas Ranta

Jeffery Ranta, son of Marvin and Gloria Ranta passed away on June 9, 2022.

He was born on October 4, 1977 in Leonardtown, MD. He graduated from Ryken High School, class of 1995.

He attended Northern Michigan University for a time and then returned to Maryland and began working for the IT department at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. His most recent position was as Senior Network Security Administrator.

Jeffery thoroughly enjoyed everything related to computers, both at work and at home and he loved to share that knowledge with those around him, especially with his nephews.

Jeffery is survived by his parents, his brother John and wife Anna of Wellington, NZ, his sister Marria Hernandez-Chacon and husband Mynor of St. Mary’s City, MD; his three nieces Syrah and Daphne Ranta of Wellington, NZ and Keilah Hernandez-Chacon of St. Mary’s City, MD and his two nephews Jovin and Jacek Hernandez-Chacon of St. Mary’s City, MD.

At this time no services have been arranged.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

