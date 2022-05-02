JoAnn Garrett Corkum, 80, of California, MD, passed away on April 18, 2022.

JoAnn was born on May 23, 1941, to Louis and Margaret Garrett in Wichita, KS. After graduating from Middletown Area Senior High School in Middletown PA in 1959, she went on to study education at Miami of Ohio University, graduating in 1963.

After graduation, she landed her first job as a teacher in McLean, Virginia, kicking off a 40-year career in Education. She later earned her Masters in Education in May 1978 from George Washington University.

JoAnn went on to have two children; Audra Corkum King (Joseph King, spouse) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Colin M. Corkum (Loretta Corkum, spouse) of Owings, MD.

After retiring in 2003, JoAnn spent her time traveling, crafting, and baking. She cherished her time with a local chapter of the Red Hat Society – the Ramblin’ Roses of Southern Maryland – giving many hours of her time to meticulously plan social events and fantastic vacations as the chapter’s Queen Bee.

JoAnn was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Margaret Garrett. She is survived by her sister Linda Thompson (Bill Thompson, husband, children, Stacy Thompson Overcast (deceased) (Steve Overcast, husband of Stacy) Heather Thompson of Huntington Beach, CA, and her brother Max Garrett of Branson, MO, his children David Garrett and Julie Garrett Saffle of Wichita, KS. JoAnn has five grandchildren; Shania Corkum, Skyler Corkum, Garrett King, Daniel King, and Stephanie King. She also has two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on April 29, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for a memorial service at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

A celebration of life at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge will follow the memorial service.

In lieu of donations, please feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice or the local pet shelter/rescue as JoAnn loved her animals.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.