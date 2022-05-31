John Woodward Goodman, 83, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on May 19, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1939, in Washington DC to Henry and Thelma Goodman. He was one (1) of three (3) children including brother James and sister Deloris.

John served in the U.S. Army, Fort Bragg, N.C., 82nd Airbourne. John married the love of his life Darlene on July 5, 1960. Together they raised three (3) children, Dennis, Dale, and Dawn. John went on to have a successful career as an operating engineer in “Local #77”.

John was a “Golden Gloves Champion”, He loved to fish and watch John Wayne movies. On Saturdays, he refereed boys club football for over 30 years. He also enjoyed being a member of the “Drapes”.

John is survived by his children Dennis Wayne Goodman of Charlotte Hall, MD, Dale Woodward Goodman of Waldorf, MD, and Dawn Michelle Goodman of Waldorf, MD; his beloved grandchildren Jessica, Taylor, Tara, and Joshua and his great-grandchildren Olivia and Lincoln. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Henry and Thelma Goodman, and his wife Darlene.

All services will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in John’s name to Alzheimer’s Society Inc., American Foundation Cancer Research, or American Heart Association Inc (National Center).

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.