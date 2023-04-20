Joseph Burton, LifeChanger Of The Year Award Nominee

WALDORF, Md. – Tutoring eighth-grade math as a high school student turned into a calling and successful career for North Point High School mathematics teacher, Joseph Burton. Burton has been a long-time educator with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), centering his career around his impact as a math teacher at North Point since 2009. Burton graduated from Ohio University in 2009 with a bachelors in education, took a job as the math teacher at North Point the same year and has not looked back. Burton was recently named a nominee for the 2023 LifeChanger of the Year Award through the National Life Group and the National Life Group Foundation.

According to the National Life Group LifeChanger of the Year website, “the LifeChanger of the Year is an annual program recognizing K-12 educators and school employees across the country.” The program celebrates those who are making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Burton is known for his impact on students in the classroom and beyond. “As a now college student, Mr. Burton is the reason I decided to pursue a math degree,” Amara Gammon, North Point graduate, said. “His dedication to each and every student plus his passion for mathematics continues to inspire high schoolers just like I was inspired.”

His dedication to see students succeed is what sets him apart from the average educator. “He is concerned about the whole student and every student, rather he has those students in his class or not,” North Point Assistant Principal Cheryl Davis said.

Not only is he an influential teacher, but he has also made his mark in other areas at the school. Burton has served as a new teacher mentor, gradebook coordinator and a leadership teacher. He has also been an assistant coach for the junior varsity (JV) baseball team, the assistant coach for varsity golf, a Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) coordinator and a public relations liaison for the school.

Burton’s passion for teaching math began when he was in high school as a tutor for his eighth-grade algebra teacher. “She asked me if I had ever considered teaching,” Burton said. “She commented on how I was able to explain the information and break it down for her students.” It was on that day that he explored the idea of becoming a math teacher. Since then, he has been nominated and received awards. Burton has been named the 2018 Academic Eagles Most Inspirational Teacher, North Point’s Exemplary Employee in 2019 and a 2021-2022 CCPS Teacher of the Year nominee.

When he received notice that he was nominated for the LifeChanger of the Year Award he was excited, honored and humbled. “It is always amazing to be recognized for the hard work that I do, but it is humbling to know I am just one of the numerous teachers in this building and in this county who are doing amazing things every day,” Burton said.

To learn more about Burton, check out the video feature on CCPS’ vimeo channel.

